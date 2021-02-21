Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.