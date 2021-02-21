Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.