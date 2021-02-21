Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TSLX opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.16. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

