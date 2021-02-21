SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. SITE Centers updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.
In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,163,799.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,143,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
