SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. SITE Centers updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITC. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,163,799.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,143,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

