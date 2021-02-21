Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $11.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. 2,323,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

