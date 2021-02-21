Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Head to Head Comparison

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Simulated Environment Concepts and AMC Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A AMC Networks 3 5 2 0 1.90

AMC Networks has a consensus target price of $29.92, suggesting a potential downside of 40.49%. Given AMC Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMC Networks is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and AMC Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AMC Networks $3.06 billion 0.68 $380.49 million $9.27 5.42

AMC Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Volatility & Risk

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -1.62, indicating that its share price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC Networks has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of AMC Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of AMC Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and AMC Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A AMC Networks 4.85% 53.93% 6.93%

Summary

AMC Networks beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats. This segment distributes its networks in the United States through cable and other multichannel video programming distribution platforms, such as direct broadcast satellite and platforms operated by telecommunications providers. The International and Other segment delivers entertaining and acclaimed programming services for subscribers in approximately 125 countries and territories. This segment also operates in independent film distribution business that distributes films across various media platforms, including theaters, cable/satellite video on demand, cable network television, streaming/downloading to internet-connected screens, and DVDs. It also provides subscription streaming and talent management services. AMC Networks Inc. has a strategic partnership with Shaftesbury Films Inc. to enhance its content and development capabilities in Canada. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

