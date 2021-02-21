Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 11.1%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares traded up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $174.79 and last traded at $170.88. 1,052,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,375,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on SI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 158.22 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,148 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,388 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $5,438,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 741.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.