Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.16. Approximately 1,084,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,440,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 428,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 434,580 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

