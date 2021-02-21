SigFig Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.77. The stock had a trading volume of 843,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,541. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.50. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

