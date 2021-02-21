SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,500. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $224.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.97 and a 200-day moving average of $193.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

