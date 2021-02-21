SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,998,000 after purchasing an additional 430,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $17,021,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 853,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,125. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

