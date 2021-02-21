Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,288.67.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,078.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 914.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

