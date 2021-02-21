Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,288.67.
NYSE SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,078.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 914.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.