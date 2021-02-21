Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,650.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.
SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,078.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.02, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
