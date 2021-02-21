Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,650.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,078.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.02, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

