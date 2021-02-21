Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.87. Shoal Games shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 5,933 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Shoal Games Company Profile

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

