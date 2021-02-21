Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

