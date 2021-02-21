Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,484 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Shaw Communications worth $34,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJR opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

