Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 525 ($6.86).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 613.50 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.98. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 911.50 ($11.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 554.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 529.17. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.70.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Ruth Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62). Also, insider Thomas J. C. Welton sold 13,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £76,835 ($100,385.42).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

