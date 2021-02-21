SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,128 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 148.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 812,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 485,086 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,222,695 shares of company stock valued at $90,866,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

