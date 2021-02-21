SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 144,770 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,770 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

