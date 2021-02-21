SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 183.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,405.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,807 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 105.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 1,060,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.73 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 62,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,750 shares of company stock worth $674,911 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

