SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 18,224 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 193.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,596,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

In other news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HASI opened at $62.02 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

