SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $107.25. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $125.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.