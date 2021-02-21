SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 574.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,461 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -871.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

