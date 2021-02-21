Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $439,624.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $33.86 million and $439,624.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.33 or 0.00768918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00042048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.41 or 0.04635222 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.