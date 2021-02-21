Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is Newport Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,385,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,525 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises about 2.9% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,068,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $160.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

