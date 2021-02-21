Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 552.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter worth $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFT opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.96 million, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $328,053. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,331.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

