Seizert Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NYSE:MSGS opened at $192.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.66. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.