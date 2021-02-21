Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 26.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

IBCP stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $452.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

