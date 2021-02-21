Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

NYSE PBH opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

