Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 292,036 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,846,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 244,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.