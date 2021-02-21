Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 195.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN opened at $109.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.