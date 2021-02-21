SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 111.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $2,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,190.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,138,346 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

