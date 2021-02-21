Sei Investments Co. Sells 83,649 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,649 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $35,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

