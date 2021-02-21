Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,608 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 602,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $43,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

