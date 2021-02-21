Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,512 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Equity Residential worth $36,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 169,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Equity Residential stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

