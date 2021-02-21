Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,328 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.46% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $40,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $276,000.

ASND opened at $158.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

