Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,825 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

