Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. 1,755,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

