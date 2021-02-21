Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,774. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

