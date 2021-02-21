Seelaus Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:MSA traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.96. 104,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average is $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

