Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $117,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 553.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 41.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 374,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 109,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. 9,407,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,299,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $43.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

