Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,893,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,270. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.