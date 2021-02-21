Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOL. Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 440,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,386 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.