Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

