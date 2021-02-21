Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Raised to $37.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

SBCF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 306,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after buying an additional 132,667 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,331,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after buying an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.