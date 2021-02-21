ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.66, but opened at C$0.75. ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 7,670 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$9.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43.

About ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) (CVE:SZM)

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the ScoZinc project located in Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd. and changed its name to ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (SZM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.