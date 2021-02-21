Scott & Selber Inc. Has $12.10 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,239.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.