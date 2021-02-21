Scotiabank Increases Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $37.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

HMCBF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

