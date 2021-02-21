Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 6.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 1,892,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,930,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $992.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

