Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $5.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $7.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $21.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $22.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,063,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,696,854. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

