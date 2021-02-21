SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.61 and a 200 day moving average of $291.56. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.27.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

